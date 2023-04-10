Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Law university teachers agree to cooperate for exams

Law university teachers agree to cooperate for exams

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 10, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Protesting teachers at Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University will cooperate with exams until April 18 but may intensify their protests if demands are not met after the 43rd executive council meeting on April 17. The association is demanding teaching post regularisation.

The protesting teachers of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University on Monday agreed to cooperate in the university examinations, including the internals and practical, that are scheduled to conclude on April 18. The practical exam, which was earlier scheduled to begin Monday, will now start Tuesday.

The practical exam, which was earlier scheduled to begin Monday, will now start Tuesday. (For representation)

Their association, which is demanding regularisation of teaching posts, has, however, set a condition that if the teachers don’t receive joining letters promoting them after the 43rd executive council (EC) meeting on April 17, then it will stop cooperating thereafter and intensify their protest.

The decision was taken at a general body meeting of teachers held on Monday in light of an email by the university registrar informing the teachers about the EC meeting on April 17 where the issue of the teachers’ promotion would be taken up.

The general body meeting was held under the chairmanship of the head of the department of legal studies and humanities, AP Singh. It was agreed that the teachers would consider the requests for the closure of the ongoing protest on their issue of service matters as assured by the administration via an email from the registrar Anil Mishra.

Meanwhile, vice-chancellor SK Bhatnagar has reportedly directed the registrar to keep drafts ready to avoid any delay in issuing joining letters to aspirants under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) after the meeting of the EC. The V-C has also directed the registrar to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for accomplishing the task at an early date.

