Protestors hurl stones from Prayagraj lanes, injure police personnel

Violence erupted in Atala and its adjoining localities in the old city area of Prayagraj when youths assembled in large numbers after Friday prayers to protest against the alleged insult to the Prophet by BJP’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Police were on alert over the calls for a bandh on Friday and had made elaborate security arrangements at sensitive places. Despite appeals by local religious leaders and warnings issued by district officials, youths in large numbers assembled after Friday prayers at Atala, demanding action against Sharma.

Additional director general of police (Prayagraj zone) Prem Prakash and senior superintendent of police Ajay Kumar made repeated appeals to the protestors to return, but to no avail.

The protestors shouted slogans and resorted to stone- pelting when police tried to disperse them. The situation worsened as protestors hurled stones and bricks from the narrow lanes on each side of Shaukat Ali Road in Atala locality. Over a dozen police personnel were injured in the incident, including inspector general of police (Prayagraj range) Rakesh Kumar Singh, who received injuries on his hands and back. Two Rapid Action Force personnel received serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The protestors torched a PAC truck and set four motorcycles and a rickshaw on fire as officials called for additional force to control the situation. The stone pelting in the area continued for over four hours before the police restored order completely by evening.

Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar said the situation was now under control.

Prayagraj district magistrate Sanjay Khatri also said, “The situation is now under control and additional force is being called from the neighbouring districts as well.”