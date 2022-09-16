PSP-L will go solo in U.P. local bodies polls: Shivpal

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) national president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday announced that his party will fight the forthcoming local bodies polls in the state on its own.

Shivpal made the announcement at the PSP-L state executive meeting at the party’s state headquarters here. “Learning from the past experiences, we will contest the forthcoming local bodies polls in the state on our own,” Shivpal told the party cadre as he attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The PSP-L had contested the 2022 U.P. assembly polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) but they parted ways in July after differences between Shivpal and his nephew and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav cropped up again.

However, Shivpal did not spare the BJP in his speech and said: “No divisive politics should happen in the name of Lord Ram”. He said the PSP-L demanded the government to prepare a roadmap for employment generation. He also said the government should work to make education, health facilities, power, and water cheaper and for the poor, they should be free.

Shivpal said to make the bureaucracy accountable, the government should implement the Santhanam Committee report. The Committee on Prevention of Corruption (Santhanam Committee) in its report in 2017 made a range of recommendations to fight the menace of corruption.

Shivpal said his party would move forward with the agenda of “inclusive nationalism”. The party’s executive committee also presented and discussed political and economic resolutions. PSP-L state president and Shivpal’s son Aditya Yadav said the party demanded caste and economic census so that effective and transparent economic policies could be made.