PWD engineers directed to check safety of all bridges in Uttar Pradesh

A day after a suspension bridge in Morbi area of Gujarat collapsed in which more than 130 people lost their lives, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday directed the Public Works Department (PWD) engineers to check the structural safety of all suspension bridges, bridges under construction, ropeways and other bridges across the state.

Superintending engineer (bridges), PWD, Pradeep Rastogi in a letter to all the regional chief engineers (PWD) and the managing director, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, said, “On the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the engineers have been directed to check the structural safety of all the bridges, suspension bridges and ropeways to check the repeat of Gujarat like incident in the state.”

“The engineers have been directed to complete the structural safety check exercise by Monday evening and dispatch the report to the PWD through the e-mail. If the engineers fail to send the report by 4 pm, they will be held responsible for any odd situation arising due to their slackness,” Rastogi said.