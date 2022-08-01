PWD, Lucknow municipal corporation to repair, relay roads in October

The Public Works Department (PWD) and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) would start repairing and relaying dilapidated roads in October.

While PWD would repair rural roads, the LMC would do so within municipal limits.

Executive engineer, PWD (rural), Anoop Kumar Mishra said, “More than 600 dilapidated roads in Malihabad, Mohanlalganj and Sarojini Nagar, around 823 kilometers in all, would be repaired in October. A detailed ₹731 crore budget plan plan to repair, reconstruct and widen roads has been prepared.”

“There is another proposal to convert the double lane road from Gosainganj to Mohanlalganj into a four lane one. Once this is done, it will be a huge relief to the people. Similarly, roads of Mall, Malihabad, Rahimabad, Nagram, Nigohan, Banthara and Bani localities too would be repaired or reconstructed,” he said.

The road repair and relay proposals have already been sent to the department, he added.

The LMC, too, will repair or relay more than 400 dilapidated roads. More than 40 roads in the municipal limits have been dug up by various agencies like Jal Nigam for various work and during the rainy season, these dug-up roads were causing much hardship to the people, officials said.

“Budget for road repairs has been released,” said mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

“The funds of corporators too have been released as civic elections are likely around December and the LMC corporators have submitted a long list of work they want to do with their quota,” the mayor added.