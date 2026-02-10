‘Qayamat’ day will never come, Babri structure won’t be reconstructed: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the day of ‘qayamat’ (doomsday) would never come and the Babri mosque would not be reconstructed. Those dreaming of ‘qayamat’ would be disappointed as that day would never arrive, he said, adding that the government would continue to honour “our glorious culture and Sanatan Dharma”. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a programme at Ram Janaki temple in Barabanki on Tuesday. (PTI)

Addressing a meeting at the Ram Janaki temple in Barabanki on Tuesday, the chief minister said those dreaming of constructing the Babri structure should understand that ‘qayamat’ day would not come. “Do not live for ‘qayamat’ day in India. Learn to live with qayda (according to law). Accept the rules of the country. If you live with ‘qayda’, you will have fayda (benefit),” he added.

He warned that if anyone dared to break the law, “the path leads to jahannum (hell)”.

“Those dreaming of going to heaven by breaking the law should know the dream will never be fulfilled,” he added.

Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir in West Bengal had recently announced the construction of a Babri Masjid and laid the foundation stone of a mosque in Rejinagar. All-India United Democratic Front Lok Sabha MP from Assam Badruddin Ajmal said no structure could erase the identity of Babri Masjid till ‘qayamat’ day. On Monday, a video of West Bengal cleric Jarjees Ansari went viral on social media in which he said that even after construction of the Ram temple, the structure would remain Babri Masjid till ‘qayamat’ day.

Responding to such statements, Adityanath said the “double-engine BJP government does what it announces and also shows results”.

“We announced construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and it has been completed. Is there any doubt about it?” he asked the gathering, which responded in the negative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram temple last year, Yogi said, adding that it would continue to strengthen India’s cultural and Sanatan legacy.

“After a wait of 500 years, the divine moment came that paved the way for construction of the Ram temple. Several kings and governments ruled the region over centuries, and after Independence and successive elections governments were formed, but none worked for construction of the temple, he added.

He said everyone now laid claim to Lord Ram but some remembered him only during crises. “There is no place for Ramdrohi (those opposed to Lord Ram). When they were in power, they ordered firing on Karsevaks and created hurdles in temple construction,” the chief minister said.

Every Indian should think positively about the country’s development and work for “Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat”, he said. “Religion and nation work together like body and soul. If they are separated, the nation loses its life. Bharat and Sanatan are complementary,” he said.

He alleged that there were attempts to attack Sanatan Dharma and the country and people must remain alert to internal and external threats. “Those unable to digest the progress of the country and the vision of Viksit Bharat are hatching conspiracies. We must remain united,” Yogi said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, the CM said people were aware of the situation before 2017. “Festivals could not be celebrated peacefully. Daughters, traders, farmers or youth — no one was safe. Curfews and riots were common and people lived in fear,” he said, alleging that even land of the Ram Janaki temple in Barabanki was targeted and the mahant was shot at.

He said rule of law was established after 2017 and festivals were now celebrated peacefully. Referring to religious gatherings, he said crores of pilgrims were visiting Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Kashi.

Youth were getting jobs, farmers were receiving facilities and traders were working in a secure environment, he said, adding the state was progressing towards prosperity.

“We follow a policy of zero tolerance towards crime. Those who break the law will be dealt with strictly,” he said. Under the PM Awas scheme about 60 lakh houses had been provided in Uttar Pradesh and drinking water supply and sanitation facilities were being expanded, he noted.

He also noted that UP was now among the country’s leading economies and was no longer counted among the ‘Bimaru’ states.

CM announces grand corridor at Lodheshwar Mahadev temple:

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced that a grand corridor would be constructed at the Lodheshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the Gola Gokarnnath temple in Lakhimpur Kheri. Funds had been released and construction work had begun, he said.

He also announced the establishment of the Barabanki Development Authority, saying the district, now part of the State Capital Region, would see faster development and reduced migration of youth in search of jobs.

“An industrial area is being developed near Ramsanehi Ghat in Barabanki and road connectivity is being expanded. Funds have been released for the projects, he added.