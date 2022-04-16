QR code based digital payment system starts at head post offices

In an effort to make its services customer friendly, the Department of Posts has started UPI QR code based digital payment system at all booking counters of head post offices across the country including Varanasi.

Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general of Varanasi region said in the first phase, this service has been started from April 16. This includes all 6 head post offices of Varanasi region - Head Post Office Varanasi, Varanasi Cantt, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ballia and Rasra.

Payment of booking charges for various types of letters /parcels and other postal items will now be possible through digital payment in addition to cash, he said.

During the booking of letters/parcels, the postal assistant at the point of sale, after entering all the details of the sender and receiver of the letter, will generate QR code. Customer will be asked to scan the code and complete the payment process accordingly.

By scanning the above QR code, payment can be made through any UPI payment mobile application like Dak Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay etc.

On completion of the payment process, the software will capture the payment completion information from the central server and the customer’s receipt will be printed, he said.

Yadav said with the introduction of this service in the post offices, the digital economy will be strengthened along with increasing the facilities for the customers.

“Now, the customers as well as postal assistants will get relief from the problem of cash. Time will also be saved by not involving over the counter money transaction. However, the work of booking postal items through cash will also continue,” he added.