Quiz, expos and exposure visits: U.P. govt push to foster scientific temper in school kids

The state government will initiate various activities in upper-primary schools, under the National Invention Campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

The aim of the effort is to promote curiosity-based education and to foster a scientific mindset among students of upper-primary schools, as well as provide opportunities for experimentation, and to popularise science, mathematics, and technology.

Accordingly, directions for the implementation of activities have been issued at the district and development block levels by the government. These activities include organising quiz competitions at the block level, science exhibitions at the district level, and ensuring exposure visits for children within and outside the state, a government spokesperson said.

For the execution of these programmmes, the state government has approved a budget of ₹17.46 crore in the Annual Action Plan and Budget for 2023-24, which is being released to the districts.

The National Invention Campaign is being conducted by the ministry of education of the government of India. The Yogi government is now advancing this programme in Uttar Pradesh.

Quiz contests at block level

Vijay Kiran Anand, state project director, has issued guidelines and action plans related to the implementation of activities to all basic education officers across districts. According to this, a quiz competition related to science will be organised by the headmaster and teachers of science and mathematics for children of council upper primary schools.

Participation of Class 6 with 1 student, Class 7 with 2 students, and Class 8 with 3 students, showcasing exceptional performance from each upper primary school will be ensured in the block-level quiz competition.

If the performance of students in any class is not satisfactory, the headmaster will select a maximum of six students from more than two classes. At the development block level, under the guidance of the block education officer, coordination will be established with the ARP and the headmasters of upper primary and composite schools (Classes 6 to 8) to organise the quiz competition.

Science and mathematics teachers will be appointed to evaluate the copies of students. Ten percent of the approved total budget for the block-level quiz competition will be awarded to those students who participate in the district-level science exhibition.

Science exhibition at district level

A district-level science exhibition will be conducted, ensuring the participation of a total of 100 students. The children will be inspired to create models on current science-related topics, and the science teachers and ARP will provide expected support. Out of the models displayed by the students at the district level science exhibition, 10 best models will be selected by the jury committee of experts, and they will be rewarded. For this purpose, a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the DIET Principal at the district level.

The best 10 children participating in the science exhibition will be given certificates and a set of science-related books and equipment, souvenirs, science kit, microscope and cash prize. A list of the students obtaining the first and second positions for the state-level exposure visit will be sent to the state project office after the approval by the chief development officer and district magistrate.

Exposure visits for children

Under the National Invention Campaign programme, a day-long exposure visit of 100 children selected per development block will be conducted under the leadership of block education officers. Care will be taken to ensure equal opportunities for boys and girls as well as children from various categories.

Children representing the district-level science exhibition will be included in the exposure visit. Participation in the exposure visit will be ensured by two teachers of science and mathematics or headmaster, ARP of science and mathematics of the block and block education officer along with the children.

In the exposure visit, at least two women teachers, or ARPs, will be included to ensure the convenience of girl students. The exposure visit will cover establishments within the district or nearby districts, such as sugar mills, planetariums, newspaper printing presses, regional science city museums, national botanical research institutes, Institute of Horticultural Technology, industrial units, laboratories, scientific research institutes, etc.

