Many officers in race for top UPERC, UP RERA posts

Several officers are vying for the two coveted posts of chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) and that of Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) falling vacant later this month.

Those aware of the development said the number of officers who have applied for the two top posts may be 20 to 30. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those aware of the development said the number of officers who have applied for the two top posts may be 20 to 30. Besides serving officers of rank of additional chief secretary and secretary to the union government due to retire soon, the officers who have already retired as chief secretary or equivalent rank are also in the race.

Some of those already working with these two bodies or other such organisations and the officers from judiciary are also aspiring for the two posts. As the two posts will fall vacant later this month, the state government has already initiated the process of selection. Those aware of the development said former chief secretary RK Tiwari is also among those who aspire for the top positions in the two bodies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Others in the race include union secretary for power Alok Kumar-1, former Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) Arvind Kumar and Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue chairman Sanjiv Mittal. Additional chief secretary, sugarcane development and excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy is also learnt to be in the race for the post of chairperson, UP RERA.

UPERC chairperson’s post will fall vacant on July 1, 2023, following the retirement of incumbent RP Singh. UP RERA chairman Rajive Kumar is also due to retire later this month. “We are in the process of selection and this may be completed soon,” said a senior officer on the condition of anonymity. Meanwhile, the state government is heading for a major administrative reshuffle as at least seven IAS officers are set to retire by August 31, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior IAS officers who are due to retire on June 30, 2023 include secretary, union ministry of power, Alok Kumar-1, additional chief secretary, sugarcane development and excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy and UPSRTC chairman Prashant Trivedi. Additional chief secretary (ACS), sports, Navneet Sehgal will retire on July 31, 2023.

Chairman Board of Revenue Sanjiv Mittal will retire on August 31, 2023. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath lauded functioning of ACS Sanjay Bhoosreddy at a programme organised last week to dedicate new buildings of 20 cooperative sugarcane and sugar mill societies. He was the brain behind the key reforms carried out in the sugarcane development and excise departments.

Speaking at the programme last week, Yogi said, “This month means retirement of Sanjay Bhoosreddy. I feel he did commendable work in sugarcane development department. When the state government appointed him to the department, many said he may not be able to work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This officer does not listen to anybody. I said we want such an officer in this department. I am fed up with ‘dharnas’ and demonstrations in this department. He maintained a balance in his work and did not listen to any unjustified requests. He streamlined the functioning of the department,” the CM had said.

The state government has also lauded the contribution of former IIDC Arvind Kumar in the successful organisation of and getting record investment of about ₹35 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit-2023. Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue chairman Sanjiv Mittal is credited with smooth management of state government’s finances as ACS finance during the Covid-19 period.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Umesh Raghuvanshi Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984....view detail