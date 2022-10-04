Railway official cheated of 1 lakh in online fraud

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 12:43 AM IST

The fraudster sought for Kumar’s UPI details, which he used to draw ₹99,950 from the latter’s bank account in six instalments, police said

For representation only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagaraj

A railway official in Prayagraj was reportedly duped of an amount close to 1 lakh by a cyber fraudster, police said.

According to a complaint lodged at Dhumanganj police station by chief vigilance officer NCR (North Central Railway) Rahul Srivastava, one Raghunandan Sen called NCR senior deputy manager Naveen Kumar on his mobile number on September 30 to ask for the latter’s house in Patna for rent. Sen identified himself as an army official and even sent his identity card to Kumar.

The fraudster then sought for Kumar’s UPI details, which he used to draw 99,950 from the latter’s bank account in six instalments, the police added.

A case was registered under section 420 (cheating) of IPC and section 66D of the IT Act.

