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Rain, thunderstorms keep day temperatures below normal across UP

Rain, thunderstorms keep day temperatures below normal across UP

Published on: May 03, 2026 08:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds were reported across Uttar Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with several parts of central and eastern regions recording measurable precipitation, according to the India Meteorological Department .

Rain, thunderstorms keep day temperatures below normal across UP

Isolated places in central Uttar Pradesh recorded up to 5 cm rainfall, while eastern parts witnessed light to moderate showers and western regions reported light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Day temperatures across the state remained below normal at all places on Sunday, with some areas recording a drop of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius below average. No heatwave conditions were reported anywhere in the state, and such conditions are unlikely to develop over the next week, the weather office said.

Night temperatures also stayed below normal by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius at most places, with some locations recording a sharper dip of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius below average.

Fatehpur tehsil in Barabanki recorded 48 mm rainfall, followed by Sultanpur , Mankapur in Gonda , and Ram Sanehi Ghat in Barabanki . Lucknow recorded 6.6 mm rainfall during the period.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Rain, thunderstorms keep day temperatures below normal across UP
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Rain, thunderstorms keep day temperatures below normal across UP
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