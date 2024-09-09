Rain to revisit Lucknow, central U.P. tomorrow

Most parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience rain and pleasant weather Tuesday onwards due to a deep depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. As a result, several districts of South U.P. will experience good rainfall from Tuesday, while Central U.P, including Lucknow, will get more rain from Wednesday, the weatherman said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The deep depression that moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during the past six hours, lay centered over the same area near latitude 19.3°N and longitude 86.2°E. This deep depression is under continuous monitoring of Doppler weather radar at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur,” the Met official said.

The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy with few spells of rain/thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 33°C and 26°C degrees Celsius, respectively. The state forecast is rain/thundershowers very likely at most places in East UP and many places in West UP.

The Met department has issued a warning of heavy rain very likely at isolated places in West UP. Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places in East UP. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places over the state.

Meanwhile, the city experienced 1.8 mm rainfall on Monday. Several parts of the state capital, including Rajajipuram, Charbagh, Cantonment area, Lal Kuan, Alambagh experienced brisk rainfall. Due to overcast conditions and rain, maximum and minimum temperature was around 34.9 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Bareilly recorded maximum rainfall at 28 mm, followed by Barabanki 14.4 mm, Moradabad 9.4 mm and Bahraich 7.8 mm.