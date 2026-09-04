Rain washes away soil beneath Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway’s retaining wall in Unnao

Exposing another flaw on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, heavy rain washed away a section of soil beneath a retaining wall in Unnao on Thursday. A video of the damaged stretch covered with a tarpaulin sheet went viral later. Inaugurated on July 13, the expressway has faced several instances of road and embankment damage during the current monsoon.

A screengrab of the soil erosion video. (SOURCED)

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The latest incident occurred around 55.3 km near Nayakheda on the expressway. According to officials, soil beneath the pavement concrete collapsed, affecting the retaining structure.

The National Highways Authority of India and the construction company started repair work after the incident was reported. NHAI Lucknow project director Navratna said the retaining wall was being opened to carry out repairs and work was also under way on the slope along the edge.

“Five to six metres of retaining wall panels have to be removed for the repair work. The work will be completed by tonight,” Navratna said, adding that traffic movement had not been affected. Following heavy rain, water began eroding the soil around the retaining wall extending from the underpass structure. As water pressure increased, the soil behind the wall gradually washed away, weakening surrounding area.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident has raised questions over the expressway’s drainage arrangements, protection of embankment soil and construction quality, particularly during the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has raised questions over the expressway’s drainage arrangements, protection of embankment soil and construction quality, particularly during the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

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