Raise public awareness about timely payment of power bills: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised the importance of raising public awareness about timely payment of electricity bills. Chairing a meeting of the energy department here on Saturday, he reviewed the department’s presentation. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Yogi said just as people pay their mobile bills on time, they should be encouraged to do the same with their electricity bills. To achieve this, he urged the department to establish a robust mechanism. The CM also stressed the importance of installing smart meters across the state, highlighting that the public should be prepared for this transition as smart meters are essential for modern needs.

Yogi directed that electricity bills should reach every consumer’s home on time and without any errors. It is crucial to hold meter readers accountable for it. He emphasised the need to educate consumers about the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme so they are fully aware of the options available for settling outstanding electricity bills.

Yogi insisted that consumers should not be harassed over electricity bills under any circumstances. He said while the first five years were focused on developing infrastructure, the emphasis must now shift to maintaining quality. The CM said if power is cut due to maintenance, consumers must be given prior notice about when and for how long power supply will be disrupted.

He advised using social media extensively for the purpose. The CM emphasised the need to expedite the implementation of smart meters, highlighting their crucial role in enhancing “ease of living” and providing genuine relief to consumers.

The officials informed the chief minister that there has been an increase in the hours of power supply in the state. Despite the intense heat and except for minor local faults, the government has effectively ensured uninterrupted 24-hour power supply since March 15, with no electricity shortages reported anywhere in the state.

According to the officials, there are 3.45 crore electricity connections in the state, with an increase of 30 lakh connections over the past two years.

They reported that as of 2024, the revenue generated amounts to ₹70,000 crore, marking a 17 percent increase as compared to the previous year. Additionally, consumer turnover stands at approximately 92 percent in urban areas and 51 percent in rural areas.

The CM was informed that in the state, 40 percent of electricity bills are received online, 32 percent are paid at counters and 30 percent are processed through various e-wallets.

Online services have been strengthened to include facilities such as increasing load capacity and updating personal details like name and address through the app. Additionally, an average of 7 SMS reminders are sent each month to prompt payment of electricity bills.

Yogi was also briefed that maintenance month was observed during October-November 2023, yielding positive outcomes. Officials highlighted that the average electricity demand surged in the state during April, May and June.

On normal summer days, the demand ranges between 27,000 and 28,000 MW whereas during intense heat, it has peaked to 33,000 to 35,000 MW. It is anticipated to decrease following the onset of the monsoon season.

The CM was told that the installation of 10 units of 5,255 MW in the state is progressing rapidly. Work is also in progress on three big projects of 5,120 MW, Obra D, Anpara E and Meja II.

Furthermore, efforts have been made to minimise transmission losses of electricity in the state to 3 percent, achieving a considerable reduction. He was informed about several major departmental projects slated to commence in Noida, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Additionally, as part of the first phase of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Project, 1 crore solar rooftops are planned nationwide, with 25 lakh in Uttar Pradesh alone. For this, 16.97 lakh registrations have been completed. The CM emphasised the need for expeditious implementation of PM Surya Ghar Yojana.