 Rajnath gets grand welcome on first visit to Lucknow after re-election as MP - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajnath gets grand welcome on first visit to Lucknow after re-election as MP

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 22, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received a warm welcome in Lucknow, his constituency, assuring completion of pending projects and thanking supporters.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the state capital on Friday. It was his first visit to his constituency after being re-elected as Lucknow MP for third consecutive term.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh being welcomed at the Lucknow airport on June 21. (HT photo)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh being welcomed at the Lucknow airport on June 21. (HT photo)

Large number of BJP workers were present at the Lucknow airport to welcome Singh. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, party MLAs and the Lucknow mayor were prominent among those present at the airport.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

From the airport, he went to Hanuman Mandir at Hanuman Setu to pay obeisance. Thereafter, he went to senior advocate LP Mishra’s residence at Nirala Nagar where he addressed a gathering.

Singh thanked the people of Lucknow for electing him for the third time in a row. On the occasion, the defence minister assured people to complete all pending development projects in the state capital.

Thereafter, Singh went to trader leader Sandeep Bansal’s residence at Aliganj to pay tribute to his mother who expired recently. On Saturday, he will felicitate BJP workers for their hard work during campaigning for Lok Sabha poll to ensure his victory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Rajnath gets grand welcome on first visit to Lucknow after re-election as MP
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On