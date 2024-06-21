Rajnath gets grand welcome on first visit to Lucknow after re-election as MP

Defence minister Rajnath Singh was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the state capital on Friday. It was his first visit to his constituency after being re-elected as Lucknow MP for third consecutive term. Defence minister Rajnath Singh being welcomed at the Lucknow airport on June 21. (HT photo)

Large number of BJP workers were present at the Lucknow airport to welcome Singh. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, party MLAs and the Lucknow mayor were prominent among those present at the airport.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

From the airport, he went to Hanuman Mandir at Hanuman Setu to pay obeisance. Thereafter, he went to senior advocate LP Mishra’s residence at Nirala Nagar where he addressed a gathering.

Singh thanked the people of Lucknow for electing him for the third time in a row. On the occasion, the defence minister assured people to complete all pending development projects in the state capital.

Thereafter, Singh went to trader leader Sandeep Bansal’s residence at Aliganj to pay tribute to his mother who expired recently. On Saturday, he will felicitate BJP workers for their hard work during campaigning for Lok Sabha poll to ensure his victory.