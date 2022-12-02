Rajnath Singh inaugurates Bangla Bazar railway overbridge in Lucknow 100 days ahead of schedule

Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 1180.90-metre-long four lane Bangla-Bazar Railway over bridge (ROB) constructed at a cost of ₹122 crore in Lucknow on Friday. The bridge was completed nearly 100 days ahead of schedule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bridge, constructed by the Northern Railway (NR) and known as railway crossing gate no 5C, is built over the Alamnagar-Uteretia (bypass). It is expected to benefit over five lakhs people.

After inaugurating the bridge, Rajnath Singh, who is also the Lucknow MP, walked for about a kilometre with all the ministers and MLAs.

Mentioning various development projects undertaken in the state capital, Rajnath Singh congratulated the people of Lucknow and thanked the U.P. government.

“This bridge will help decongest traffic. Our government is constantly focusing on development projects, such as roads, railway bridges, new airport terminals and other infrastructure projects,” Singh said.

“The people of Lucknow want to get rid of (traffic) jams. To remove the problems of the people, this bridge was handed over to the public today. Seventeen bridges are being built in Lucknow. Seven have been made already, 85% of the work on the 105-kilometre Outer Ring Road has been completed, which will be dedicated to the public in the coming 8-10 months.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He stated that good roads and bridges are essential for the growth of any state or region. Other modes of transportation should also be available, he said.

Construction on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will begin soon. The tender has been completed.

According to the railways, the bridge was funded by the railways and the bridge corporation. The construction began in February 2021. It was completed in December 2022 against a deadline of March 2023, nearly 100 days ahead of schedule.

Public works minister Jitin Prasada said an MoU has been signed between the Centre and the state government and the state is preparing the outline for 300 railway overbridges under this programme.

“As Lucknow is the state capital, world-class infrastructure will be built here,” he said. He also expressed confidence that like the previous election, the BJP will get a record victory in Rampur Sadar assembly by-election as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those present on the occasion included deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore and Uttar Pradesh public works minister Jitin Prasada.

Minister of state for PWD Brajesh Singh, Lucknow mayor Lucknow Sanyukta Bhatia, Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, (NR, Lucknow Division) Suresh Kumar Sapra were also present.

RAJNATH PREDICTS BIG BJP WIN IN MAINPURI

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed his confidence that the BJP will achieve a landslide victory in Mainpuri, where a Lok Sabha bypoll is scheduled for December 5.

He said this in reply to a question at the inauguration of the Bangla Bazar ROB on Friday. “The state government has done a very good job under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, which is why we are sure to win this time. Let people say what they want but we are sure to win,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}