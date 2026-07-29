Rajnath Singh inaugurates India’s 1st military medicine dept at Lko’s Command Hospital

LUCKNOW Defence minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the department of military medicine at Command Hospital, Central Command, in Lucknow on Wednesday, marking the establishment of the country’s first dedicated academic and operational department exclusively focused on military medicine, stated a PIB release.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurates the department of military medicine at Command Hospital (Central Command) in Lucknow, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (@SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo)

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“Lucknow has always been a witness to our military traditions. Today, with the inauguration of the department of military medicine at Command Hospital, this city is becoming a witness to a new chapter in military medicine and research. This will further strengthen our resolve for a developed India and empowered armed forces,” said Singh addressing the event.

The initiative aims to enhance combat medical readiness, advancing research, developing indigenous doctrines and creating specialised expertise for future battlefields and humanitarian contingencies. Established under the aegis of the Directorate General of Medical Services (Army), it marks a significant step in strengthening the operational medical preparedness of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

Noting that Indian soldiers are deployed in some of the world’s most complex areas and harshest environments, the defence minister said that troops face diverse challenges such as infectious diseases, heat and cold injuries and high-altitude illnesses.

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{{^usCountry}} He expressed confidence in a new department to develop specialised medical protocols tailored to these operational conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He expressed confidence in a new department to develop specialised medical protocols tailored to these operational conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister emphasised that while economic and social development are essential aspects of nation building, the fundamental basis of any nation’s sovereignty and progress lies in the strength and the morale of its military.

He exuded confidence that the department of military medicine would strengthen national security by ensuring advanced medical support for the troops, while reinforcing their confidence that they will receive care and support in times of need.

The department will focus on key disciplines including military trauma and damage control; combat psychiatry & resilience; environmental & operational medicine; military medical logistics; chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear & explosive (CBRNe) medical response; emergency medicine & critical care; disaster medicine and humanitarian assistance & disaster relief (HADR) as well as research, audit & data analytics. It will also foster innovation in technology-enabled battlefield medicine, simulation-based training, telemedicine, prolonged field care and medical decision support.

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The department will be developed in a phased manner, with the initial phase focusing on establishment and commencement of academic programmes, followed by the creation of centres of excellence in HADR and CBRNe medicine and eventual evolution into a nationally and internationally recognised centre for military medicine.

Rajnath Singh stressed that alongside traditional weaponry, the threat of weapons of mass destruction persists in the current era. In such a situation, the department will serve as a hub for research and development, equipping the nation to deal with emerging threats arising out of the rapid technologies advancements, he said.