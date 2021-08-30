Rajnath Singh to attend Kalyan memorial meeting, launch projects in Lucknow on Tuesday

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will participate in a memorial meeting for Kalyan Singh, BJP’s first chief minister in Uttar Pradesh and torch bearer of the Ram temple movement, in the state capital on Tuesday. Kalyan Singh died in Lucknow on August 21 at the age of 89 after ailing for some time.

Rajnath Singh, the Lucknow MP, would launch some development projects in the old city on that day.

The memorial meeting would be held at a city school, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lucknow unit chief Mukesh Sharma said.

Sharma confirmed Rajnath’s programme and said the defence minister would reach Lucknow at 11.45am on Tuesday.

“Soon after reaching Lucknow, his motorcade would leave for the old city where he would inaugurate a multi-level parking,” Sharma said.

The multi-level parking has been named after Dalit icon Jyotiba Phule.

The defence minister is also expected to launch/dedicate various other development projects in the old city.

Though there is no official confirmation of the same, party leaders indicated that chief minister Yogi Adityanath, too, could be present during the launch of several projects in the old city.

“This includes the overbridge between Charak Crossing till Haiderganj being dedicated to the people,” a BJP leader said.

The overbridge between Charak crossing till Haiderganj is about 2.5 kilometres long and an estimated ₹11.80 crore has been spent on its construction, officials said.

Rajnath’s Lucknow Lok Sabha representative Diwaker Tripathi said that the overbridge would give relief to nearly five lakh people.

“The chief minister and defence minister could also dedicate projects worth ₹300 crore to the people on the occasion,” party leaders said.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are also expected to be present on the occasion.