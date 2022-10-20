Raju Pal murder: CBI court frames charges against Atiq Ahmed

The CBI special anti-corruption court on Thursday framed charges against Mafioso- turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case of 2005. The court will deliver its order on November 3 in which the quantum of punishment will be announced.

Atiq Ahmed, who is a former Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur parliamentary constituency in Prayagraj, was present in the court when charges were framed. He was brought to Lucknow on Wednesday night from Sabarmati prison in Ahmedabad.

Both the sons of Atiq Ahmed are also behind bars in a case related with kidnapping of a businessman. Recently, they had surrendered in court. The Yogi government has seized properties of Atiq Ahmed worth several crores in Prayagraj and Lucknow in its statewide drive against mafias.

Raju Pal, who was BSP MLA from city west assembly seat, Prayagraj (then Allahabad), was shot dead on January 25, 2005 in broad daylight.

Atiq praises Yogi

While returning from court, Atiq Ahmed praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath when media persons asked him to comment on the case (Raju Pal murder case). “Yogi Adityanath is a brave and honest chief minister. He is doing good work,” Atiq told media persons from inside the police van.

