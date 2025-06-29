Rakesh Singh named CEO of YEIDA, Noida airport as 8 IAS transferred

The state government on Sunday carried out a bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring eight IAS and 15 PCS officers. The changes affect several departments, including tourism, planning, home, and the chief minister’s office. The changes affect several departments, including tourism, planning, home, and the chief minister’s office. (Sourced)

Alok Kumar-3, currently serving as principal secretary in the planning and programme implementation department and nodal officer for the one trillion dollar economy mission, has been given additional responsibilities. He will now also serve as principal secretary of reorganisation coordination, language, national integration, and general administration departments. Additionally, he will take charge as director of the Hindi Sansthan.

Rakesh Kumar Singh-2, who has been working as secretary to the CM, has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and Noida International Airport.

Yogesh Kumar, special secretary in the home department, has been made managing director and commissioner of cooperative societies. Heera Lal, who earlier held the post, has now been appointed secretary, national integration.

Anamika Singh, currently serving as secretary, women welfare and child development and director of the nutrition mission, has been appointed CEO of the UP Clean Air Management Unit and secretary, forest, environment and climate change department.

Bhavani Singh Khangarot, who was on the waitlist, has been posted as special secretary in the Revenue Department.

Sanya Chhabra, managing director of the Uttar Pradesh state tourism development corporation (UPSTDC), has been transferred to Hardoi district as chief development officer (CDO).

Isha Priya, currently special secretary, tourism, and director, tourism, has been given additional charge of managing director, UPSTDC.

Among PCS officers, Dipti Dev Yadav, currently posted as principal manager in the Sugar Mill Federation, Lucknow, has been appointed additional commissioner of the Lucknow division.