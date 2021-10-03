Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ram Mandir Trust chairman takes ill, admitted to Lucknow hospital
lucknow news

Ram Mandir Trust chairman takes ill, admitted to Lucknow hospital

Published on Oct 03, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das admitted to Lucknow hospital on Sunday. (HT File photo)
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow from Ayodhya as his oxygen level dipped suddenly causing breathing issues.

Nritya Gopal Das, 83, who is also head of Mani Ram Das Chhavni, has not been keeping well for the past several days.

On Sunday, Das’s oxygen level fluctuated and he also reported breathing problem, the Ayodhya administration rushed him to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow.

“Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been admitted to intensive care unit (ICU). He was having problem in passing urine and was complaining of pain in lower abdomen. He had urology and respiratory issues,” said medical director Medanta Hospital Dr Rakesh Kapoor.

A team of doctors from urology department and respiratory medicine department are keeping a close watch on his condition. His condition is stable, Dr Kapoor said.

The Mahant had tested positive for COVID-19 in August last year when he was in Mathura to preside over Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

RELATED STORIES

Das, who is also chairman of Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas, was staying at Sitaram temple in Mathura. From there, he was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lucknow: LESA to increase load of consumers overdrawing power

Yogi Adityanath for withdrawal of all Epidemic Act cases

Yogi orders withdrawal of all cases of Pandemic Act in UP

Congress Central Manifesto Committee holds meeting in Lucknow
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP