Ram Mandir Trust chairman takes ill, admitted to Lucknow hospital

Chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow from Ayodhya as his oxygen level dipped suddenly causing breathing issues.

Nritya Gopal Das, 83, who is also head of Mani Ram Das Chhavni, has not been keeping well for the past several days.

On Sunday, Das’s oxygen level fluctuated and he also reported breathing problem, the Ayodhya administration rushed him to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow.

“Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been admitted to intensive care unit (ICU). He was having problem in passing urine and was complaining of pain in lower abdomen. He had urology and respiratory issues,” said medical director Medanta Hospital Dr Rakesh Kapoor.

A team of doctors from urology department and respiratory medicine department are keeping a close watch on his condition. His condition is stable, Dr Kapoor said.

The Mahant had tested positive for COVID-19 in August last year when he was in Mathura to preside over Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

Das, who is also chairman of Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas, was staying at Sitaram temple in Mathura. From there, he was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.