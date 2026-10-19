Ram temple complex work nears finish, 148 of 150 projects completed

Construction work at the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya has reached its final stage, with 148 of the 150 planned works completed. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has handed over the completed works, along with the necessary records, to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Ram temple (File photo)

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The Parkota remains the major pending construction work, Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra said while reviewing the progress. The target is to complete the Parkota and facade lighting of the temple and Parkota by November 15.

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Misra said lighting arrangements would be made for Diwali, showcasing the temple’s architectural features and carvings at night.

The progress of the auditorium and museum being built outside the temple complex will also be assessed.

Misra said construction of the Vijay Stambh and Shaheed Smarak had been completed, although some garden and horticulture-related works on their premises remained pending. The committee will inspect construction sites to assess the progress of the remaining work.

The Construction Committee also reviewed payments to contractors and other financial matters, with particular attention to settling payment-related issues involving L&T.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the handover process, the Trust said L&T finalises drawings, designs, construction records and financial details before transferring the documents. The Trust’s project engineers then inspect the completed works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the handover process, the Trust said L&T finalises drawings, designs, construction records and financial details before transferring the documents. The Trust’s project engineers then inspect the completed works. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Trust accepts transfer only after inspection and necessary formalities are completed. The objective of this process is to ensure verification of the quality of construction works, documents and financial details,” the Trust said.

Even after the Parkota’s construction is completed, it will not be handed over to the Trust immediately. L&T will have to complete the technical and financial formalities, including the submission of drawings, designs, construction records and financial details.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma offers prayers at Ram temple

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Ayodhya on Sunday and offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

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Sarma performed darshan and pujan of Ram Lalla during his day-long visit. He was welcomed by local administration and temple Trust officials.

During his visit, he spent time at the temple complex and appreciated the ongoing development works in Ayodhya Dham. “On the auspicious occasion, I sought blessings of Ram Lalla for progress of Assam and welfare of all,” he said.