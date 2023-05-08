NRIs’ DONATIONS: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to apply for FCRA registration

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to apply for registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to open a bank account for receiving donations from Indians abroad for construction of the Ram temple. Constituted in February 2020, the Trust has completed three years and submitted its three -year audit report to the income tax department in New Delhi for registration under FCRA. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The Trust is scheduled to meet in Ayodhya by the month-end in this regard.

Trust member Dr Anil Mishra said the Ayodhya office of the Trust receives several calls daily from Indians abroad seeking information about how to contribute to construction of the Ram temple.

For receiving donations from abroad in bank accounts, the Trust will have to abide by rules and regulations of FCRA, said a Trust member.

At present, the Trust has three accounts with the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and the Bank of Baroda, in Ayodhya in which it receives donations from people across the country.

The Trust has also asked Tata Consultancy Services to prepare a software for generation of receipts simultaneously when the NRI bank account receives donations from abroad.

Construction of the Ram temple is in full swing in Ayodhya and the Trust is likely to open the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for devotees on Makar Sankranti in January 2024.

PURPOSE OF FCRA

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act was enacted to regulate the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution. The Act also regulates flow of foreign funds to voluntary organisations with the objective of preventing any possible diversion of such funds towards activities detrimental to the national interest.