Ram Temple Trust: After pocketless uniforms for staff, digital ‘kundli’, facial recognition part of reforms

Following controversy over the alleged donation theft, new CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Air Marshal (Retd) Jitendra Mishra has undertaken an overhaul of the internal system on Army lines to make temple management more disciplined and accountable. According to trust officials, monitoring will not be limited to attendance. (For representation)

After mandating pocket-less uniforms for staff, the trust is now rolling out further reforms, including attendance based on facial recognition and digital profiling of every employee, officials said.

As part of the new SOP, the trust will prepare a complete digital record — a digital “kundli” — of all employees. Custom software is being developed which will store appointment, post, duty, deployment, attendance, responsibility and other details. This will end dependence on manual records and help fix accountability, officials said.

According to trust officials, monitoring will not be limited to attendance. Through the software, officers will be able to track where a staffer is deployed, what duty has been assigned and whether they are at the designated spot. In a sensitive complex like Ram Mandir, mobile phones of staff will also be checked periodically. Officials said technology-driven surveillance and Army-like working would ensure transparency and security in managing the crores of rupees in donations offered daily by devotees.

Changes after CEO took over

Mandatory police verification and character certificate: All staff must undergo police verification and submit character certificates. Details of relatives and family members must also be furnished. No employee will remain in temple service without verification.

SOPs and CCTV: SOPs will be prepared for each department, with CCTV cameras installed at around 40 new locations.

Mobile ban: Around 450 private security personnel will not be allowed to carry mobile phones while on duty.

Face-recognition attendance: Attendance will use facial recognition, with video surveillance at entry and exit points and daily frisking.

Pocket-less dress code:

SBI staff: sky-blue shirt and black trousers

Agency staff: saffron shirt and black trousers

Trust staff: white shirt and black trousers

Priests/bhandaris/kotharis: pitambari silk dhoti

Cash-counting overhaul: Counting will now be done only by an SBI team in two shifts, with personnel sitting on the floor after tables and chairs are removed, under CCTV surveillance.