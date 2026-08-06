Ram temple donation ‘theft’ probe: Payments to construction contractors under scanner

The probe into alleged financial irregularities at the Ram Temple complex has expanded its scope, now bringing various companies, firms and local construction contractors under the scanner.

The case relates to alleged theft from donation boxes at the Ram Temple, for which an FIR was lodged on June 25, 2026. (File Photo/ANI)

Initial investigations have flagged potential anomalies in the payment processes for some construction projects at the temple complex.

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According to officials familiar with the development, contractors and firms linked to these transactions are expected to be summoned for questioning in the coming days. The aim is to ensure complete transparency in financial dealings and construction work. All records are being verified sequentially, stated a source closely associated with the investigation.

The case relates to alleged theft from donation boxes at the temple, for which an FIR was lodged on June 25, 2026. Since then, the SIT and police have been tracing the trail of donations, assets and expenditures of the Trust.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Monsoon session: Those who didn’t give a penny for Ram temple harping on donation theft, says Yogi

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Verification to continue till SIT is satisfied

{{^usCountry}} Officials added that the verification and document-matching will continue until the SIT is satisfied, after which a final report will be prepared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that the verification and document-matching will continue until the SIT is satisfied, after which a final report will be prepared. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators have also drawn a comparative report of donations received during the nine-day Ram Navami and the 46-day Prayagraj Mahakumbh, using bank records.

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Sources said there is no record available for collections made during Mahakumbh. Yet, as per the Trust’s own statement, over three crore devotees had darshan of Ram Lalla during that period.

When compared with the Ram Navami collections, the minimum expected donations during the 46-day Mahakumbh period appears disproportionately low, which has raised serious doubts, said a Trust official.

Also Read | Ram temple donation theft: Yogi says no sadhu’s involvement found, targets SP, Congress for raising sub judice matter in UP assembly

Physical verification of bank lockers completed

A five-day physical verification of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s bank lockers concluded on Thursday. The extensive exercise, which included videography of the process, aimed to tally the Trust’s existing records with the actual inventory of jewellery, precious metals and devotional offerings held in the bank.

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Present throughout the entire process were interim general secretary of the Trust Krishna Mohan, authorised signatory Jagdish Aaple, chartered accountant Chandan Rai and senior bank officials.

According to sources, the locker holds not just gold and silver bricks, but also valuable ornaments and gifts presented to Ram Lalla by devotees over the years.

During verification, bank officials checked the quantity, description and quality of each item to ensure the bank’s records matched the Trust’s inventory.

During the verification, officials prepared a separate list of items where discrepancies were found, which will be subject to further scrutiny.

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SIT may seek information on financial transactions

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Sources said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) may seek detailed information on financial transactions and other records, if required.

Anticipating this, both the bank and the Trust are conducting a line-by-line reconciliation of documents.