Ram Temple Trust CEO holds meetings to streamline management

With the aim of streamlining the working of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s chief executive officer (CEO) Air Marshal (Retd) Jitendra Mishra held meetings with staff connected with the temple management on Tuesday.

Air Marshal (Retd) Jitendra Mishra took charge on September 21. (Sourced)

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Mishra, who assumed charge on Monday, held meetings with employees handling different responsibilities in the temple complex to understand their role and functioning.

He also held meetings with trustee Madan Mohan Pandey and secretary Jagdish Aphale. Besides, Mishra inspected various arrangements connected with devotees, including the Yagyashala of the temple and the prasad system. He also had a meeting with the temple management.

Mishra returned to Ayodhya on Monday after 11 days and took charge. According to the Trust, the CEO will now stay regularly in Ayodhya and monitor temple arrangements and facilities provided to devotees on site. He will remain in the temple complex for about 12 hours: from 9 am to 9 pm.

An office has been readied for the CEO at the Pilgrim Facilitation Centre (PFC) inside the Ram Mandir complex. From here, he will monitor temple arrangements and coordinate with concerned officials and agencies.

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{{^usCountry}} With a regular presence in Ayodhya, administrative and operational supervision of the Trust will now be on-site and implementation of decisions connected with temple arrangements can be monitored on ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With a regular presence in Ayodhya, administrative and operational supervision of the Trust will now be on-site and implementation of decisions connected with temple arrangements can be monitored on ground. {{/usCountry}}

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Trust chairman Nripendra Misra has said the CEO will be the administrative head accountable to the Trust. The CEO has been appointed for three years.