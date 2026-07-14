Rani Laxmi Bai scheme: Top five women students from state universities, aided colleges to get free scooties in Uttar Pradesh

The higher education department has reached a consensus on selecting the top five women students from every state university and government-aided degree college for the Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Scheme. This establishes the eligibility criteria to distribute free, petrol-driven two-wheelers to an estimated 60,000 meritorious students who scored 80% or above in their first year of undergraduate studies in any state university or affiliated degree college.

Justifying the decision to distribute petrol driven two-wheelers, Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay has said battery-driven scooters are far more expensive and hence the popular opinion was to go for petrol. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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Confirming the development, higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay stated that the proposal was thoroughly discussed with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who has agreed in principle to distribute scooties to the top five women students at each state institution.

“If marks are made the only criteria of eligibility, then there is a possibility that if a college has stooped to an unhealthy practice, a large number of students from the said college could run away with the free two-wheeler scheme. Our effort is to ensure that deserving candidates benefit from the scheme,” he said.

Justifying the decision to distribute petrol driven two-wheelers, the minister said battery-driven scooters are far more expensive and hence the popular opinion was to go for petrol.

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{{^usCountry}} “Also, there aren’t enough service centres for battery driven vehicles in remote areas,” the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Also, there aren’t enough service centres for battery driven vehicles in remote areas,” the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are compiling the list of beneficiaries and expect that 60,000 girl students will benefit from this Yogi government initiative to promote girls’ education in higher education institutions,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna had announced the scheme in the state budget for 2025-26. A year later, in February 2026, ₹400 crore was allocated in the 2026-27 state budget for implementation of the scheme.