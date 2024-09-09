 Rape survivor’s family refuses to meet SP MP - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
Rape survivor’s family refuses to meet SP MP

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 09, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The rape incident occurred on September 2 and the main accused, Shahban, was arrested following a police encounter on September 5.

AYODHYA: The family of a Dalit rape survivor refused to meet Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad when he visited their home in Ayodhya on Saturday night.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad. (File)
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad. (File)

The moment the MP reached the rape survivor’s home, the villagers gathered and stopped him outside the house, starting to protest against the MP, after which the MP left the place.

Talking to HT, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Singh said, “Awadhesh Prasad arrived in the village late Saturday night, and the family asked him where the MP had been for the three days while they were trying to get the FIR registered.”

“Awadhesh Prasad has lost his popularity in Milkipur, and the people of this constituency will teach him a lesson this time,” he said.

“The villagers also expressed their displeasure over erratic electricity supply and poor road infrastructure in the village. Seeing the growing protest from the villagers, Awadhesh Prasad left,” Singh added.

The rape incident occurred on September 2 and the main accused, Shahban, was arrested following a police encounter on September 5. Delegations from the Congress , BJP and BSP had also met with the victim’s family

Meanwhile, Awadhesh Prasad said that he and his party stood with the victim and accused the BJP of being unable to accept their loss in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat.

Follow Us On