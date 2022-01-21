Rape survivor’s father shoots accused dead in Gorakhpur, nabbed

In a sensational incident, a rape accused was allegedly shot dead by the survivor’s father at the entrance gate of the civil court in Gorakhpur district on Friday noon, police said.

The rape survivor’s father, a retired Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in his late 50s, fired on Dilshad Hussain, 30, from a point-blank range on his head resulting in his death on the spot, they added. He is a resident of Barhalganj town of Gorakhpur while Dilshad Hussain hailed from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The retired BSF personnel was chased and caught by alert taxi stand staff and cops on duty there. No case was registered in connection with the incident when the report last came in.

Dilshad Hussain, who was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for abducting and raping a minor girl around two years ago, was out on bail. He had turned up in the court for a hearing in his case in the special POCSO court. The incident occurred when Dilshad reached the gate of the court and called his counsel to meet him as entry to the court premises had been restricted due to Covid surge, the police said.

Confirming the incident, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gorakhpur, Vipin Tada said, “The accused has been arrested. During interrogation, he told us that Dilshad took away her minor daughter (in February 2020) and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was registered against him. Dilshad was shot after a brief altercation between the two at the taxi stand (of the court). The body is being sent for a post-mortem examination. “

Additional director general (ADG), zone, Akhil Kumar; deputy inspector general (DIG), range, Ravindra Gaud and other senior cops too rushed to the site. The police officials faced the ire of lawyers who were angry because of the security lapse on the court premises. The lawyers also staged a protest but were later pacified after the intervention of the ADG.

According to reports, Dilshad used to run a cycle repair shop in front of rape survivor’s house in Barhalganj. On February 12, 2020, Dilshad allegedly abducted the retired BSF personnel’s minor daughter and took her to some unknown location following which a case under POCSO Act was registered against him on the basis of an application filed by the girl’s father. On March 12, 2021, Dilshad was arrested from Hyderabad and the girl was freed from his clutches by a team of Barhalganj police. Later, Dilshad got a bail in the case.