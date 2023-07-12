In a first in U.P, lioness gives birth to litter of five; two cubs survive

A lioness at Etawah Safari Park has given birth to five cubs in what officials said was the first such case reported in Uttar Pradesh. However, only two of them were alive as two were stillborn, and one died shortly after birth.

Lioness Sona’s one of two cubs that survived (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The lioness, named Sona, gave birth to her stillborn cubs on July 9 and 10.

“It has never been reported in Uttar Pradesh. Usually, lionesses give birth to two or three cubs in a litter. In very few cases, maybe even four, and all cubs are born within a few hours of each other. Giving birth to five cubs, and that too in a gap spanning over days, is rare,” said Mamata Sanjeev Dubey, the principal chief conservator of forest who also heads the forest force in Uttar Pradesh.

Also, the department said an expert panel performed a postmortem examination of all dead cubs and didn’t find anything suspicious in their deaths.

Meanwhile, the two living cubs were kept in a wooden structure with a barrier on all its sides and mesh on top for proper air circulation. “The cubs are moving and trying to open their eyes, the official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sona was born in 2016 and this was her first pregnancy after mating on March 24. The normal gestation period for lions is over 100 days.

“The cubs who survived are in a neo-natal ICU unit at the safari. The mother is under observation too. Post delivery, she wasn’t eating, but has now started to eat,” Dubey said, adding that the cubs’ health was improving.

With a perimeter spread over 8 km, Etawah’s is said to be one of the largest safari parks in Asia. It is being established in an area of 350 hectares with plans for lion, deer, antelope, bear and leopard safaris.

Asked if the department was conducting any further inquiry into the incident, forest officials said the case was being examined for lapses in the standard operating procedure, adding the information about the lioness giving birth to five cubs has been shared with experts of a forest research institute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}