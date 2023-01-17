Rashtriya Lok Dal’s public contact drive against government policies from February 12

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will begin a week-long public contact programme on February 12, the death anniversary of party’s icon and ex-PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, to make people aware of the central and the state governments’ ‘wrong policies’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Making this announcement in a press conference here on Tuesday, RLD state unit president Ramashish Rai alleged that both the central and the state government had proved to be anti-farmers by not delivering on their promise of making a law guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) despite 700 farmers having laid down their lives in the year-long agitation on the Delhi border.

He also said the state government had not yet announced the state-advised price (SAP) of sugarcane even as the crushing season was about to commence. “The RLD has been launching a campaign for a month to demand announcement of cane price by writing letters to the CM everyday but the government is taking no note of it,” he claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rai alleged that the BJP was polarising people on Hindu-Muslim lines to deflect people’s attention from the central and the state governments’ failures on all the fronts, including the failure to double farmers’ income.

Talking about the proposed Global Investors’ Summit in Lucknow, he said investors were unlikely to invest in U.P. because of ‘a worsening law and order’. “Who will invest in where a girl was pulled out of a bus and killed and where traders’ petrol pumps are looted every now and then?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, RLD chief and Rajya Sabha member Jayant Chaudhary on Monday appointed Praveen Kumar Singh the national treasurer of the party, Vijay Kumar Srivastava the national secretary and Chandan Chauhan the national president of the party’s youth wing. Chauhan is also an MLA from Meerapur assembly constituency in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}