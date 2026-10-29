Rats, filth and suspected chemicals: Two sweet units shut in Lucknow

Food safety officials on Thursday shut down two sweet-manufacturing units in Lucknow after finding unhygienic production conditions, missing licences and substances suspected to be used as additives in food products ahead of Diwali. Sweets being prepared under unhygienic conditions at a manufacturing unit in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The teams seized hundreds of kilograms of sweets and other materials from the two premises, one in Madiaon and the other on Kanchana Bihari Marg in Kalyanpur.

Assistant commissioner, FSDA, Lucknow, VP Singh said the team suspected the use of saponified oil, rosin (hardening powder) and talcum powder as additives in food products. “Such substances could pose serious health risks. The premises were closed, and proceedings to lodge a complaint against the food business operator at the concerned police station were initiated,” he said.

At a manufacturing unit in Hari Om Nagar, near Nibehra Khurd in Madiaon, a joint team of food safety officials found filth, cobwebs and rats moving around the premises. Workers involved in sweet production were also found maintaining poor personal hygiene. The unit was operating without the mandatory food licence.

Officials said the unit had also failed to provide essential documents, including water-testing reports and a pest-control certificate.

The team seized 560 boxes of petha weighing 280 kg and valued at ₹84,000, along with 648 kg of maida worth ₹25,920. The premises were subsequently shut on public health grounds.

The second inspection, at a sweet-manufacturing unit on Kanchana Bihari Marg in Kalyanpur, revealed further violations.

Officials also suspected the use of substances meant for industrial purposes in food preparation. Samples of the products and suspected additives were collected for examination.

The seized material included 348 kg of khilona mithai worth ₹20,820, 24 kg of talcum powder valued at ₹480, 28 kg of batasha worth ₹2,240 and 1,998 kg of gatta mithai valued at ₹1,19,880.