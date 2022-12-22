R-Day special: Lko cinema theatres to play patriotic songs

Lucknow To make Republic Day celebrations memorable, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar has directed all the cinema theatres to play patriotic songs before the start of every movie. A meeting regarding preparations for January 26 was organized at the DM office on Thursday.

The DM said, “I want to make the Republic Day celebrations memorable. The aim is to make all the programmes on Republic Day interesting, attractive, inspiring and educative.”

The cinema theatres will have to play patriotic songs from January 1, 2023 to January 31, 2023, before the start of movies. Patriotic songs will also be displayed on all the LEDs of the municipal corporation with the help of the information department.

Such songs infused a feeling of revolution among the freedom fighters in the pre -independence era and today, they would motivate youths of the city to work for the development of the nation, said Gangwar.

He said Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan, Prabhat Pheri, special prayers at various religious places and sports competitions etc would also be organised.

The District Magistrate gave directives to all the departments to complete preparations for the national festival on time. He directed the public works department and LESA to ensure good roads and lights on the route of the parade. The officials of these departments will assemble at Ravindralaya Charbagh on Friday and conduct a ground inspection of the parade route and ensure proper arrangements.

Gangwar also said that the facade of Vidhan Bhavan would be illuminate from 5 pm to 11 pm on January 25, 2023 and from 5 pm on January 26, 2023, throughout the night.

Besides that, all government offices/buildings and main crossings would be beautifully decorated with spiral lights. All the pavements and roads should remain neat and clean and dividers should be painted, he said..

A number of LED screens would be arranged from Ravindralaya to Atal Chowk, for the live telecast of Republic Day celebrations.

The parade will start from Bal Vidya Mandir, Charbagh and pass through Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Smriti Vatika, Rana Pratap Tiraha, Burlington Tiraha via Royal Hotel, before reaching Vidhan Bhawan, Hazratganj to Alka Tiraha, Mayfair etc.