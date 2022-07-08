Redressal of civic issues: Toll-free number 1533 receives 205 calls on day 1
As many as 205 calls were received by the state-wide toll-free number 1533 to solve civic problems of the cities. Out of the total complaints received on Thursday, as many as 40 complaints were solved, and action is in process on others, according to the officials of urban development department.
The toll-free service was inaugurated by the minister of urban development AK Sharma on Wednesday.
Additional director of urban development department Dr Aslam Ansari said as many as 18 people are taking calls and listening to every problem patiently. They note down the details and forward them to the concerned officials in different municipal corporations. Every problem is tracked down until it is solved, he added.
He said that the complaints coming into the control rooms of all municipal corporations and their timely disposal are monitored at the level of the local body director and at the level of the minister too.
Aslam Ansari said, “The minister has directed to solve the problems at a faster pace. This number aims to ensure successful implementation of programmes and effective disposal of district complaints in the municipal bodies of the state.”
-
2012 uterus scam in Bihar: HC allows plea to call in CBI for probe
The Patna high court, which is hearing a public interest litigation alleging a nexus between officials and doctors that led to illegal removal of uterus of a number of women and minor girls under a central government medical insurance scheme in Bihar in 2012, has allowed a plea to make the Central Bureau of Investigation a party in the case, one of the lawyers for the petitioners said.
-
Bihar to launch app to offer farm equipments on rent
Bihar's co-operative department will launch an app-based system for providing farm equipments like harvesters and tractors on hire to small and marginal farmers in around 3,000 primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) next week, officials said. The rentals would be on hourly basis, sources said. PACS are co-operative societies working at the gram panchayat level , which enable farmers to get credit and also help in procurement of foodgrains after harvesting in rabi and kharif seasons.
-
Lalu’s health improving, says daughter Misa, releases pics
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, 74, is showing signs of improvement in Prasad's health and was able to sit up on his bed at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Friday, according to his eldest daughter and MP Misa Bharti. On Friday, Bharti tweeted pictures of her father sitting on his hospital bed. In the pictures, Prasad is seen sitting on a chair and bed.
-
Congress leader Ashu Banger arrested on fraud charge
The district police on Friday arrested Ashu Banger, who had left the Aam Aadmi Party to join Congress, on the charge of forgery. A case has been registered against Banger of Moga and Hardeep Singh Brar of Muktsar under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Moga city police station.
-
Karnataka rains: House inundated, residents wade in water| Video
Heavy rains have battered several parts of Karnataka, resulting in flood-like situation across northern and southern parts of the state. In Badakere village in Udupi district. Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga continue to be hit by rains causing damage to life and property, PTI reported. Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics