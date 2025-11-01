Reduce screen time, invest more time in reading: Yogi to youths

Urging the younger generation to make reading part of their daily routine, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday described books as “the truest friends and lifelong guides,” warning that excessive dependence on smartphones is distracting the youth and driving them towards depression. CM Yogi Adityanath at the ‘Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025’ at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University. (HT)

Inaugurating the ‘Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025’ at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Yogi called upon students to reduce their screen time and invest more time in reading. He encouraged the youth to explore books on spirituality, science, environment, and artificial intelligence for holistic development.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, CM Yogi remarked, “When citizens read, the country leads.” He added that the double-engine government is working to establish libraries in all 57,600 gram panchayats across UP to promote a culture of reading among the youth.

He further said that over 1.36 lakh out of 1.56 lakh primary schools in the state have been rejuvenated with modern facilities, including libraries and digital reading corners, to nurture the habit of reading among children.

Highlighting Gorakhpur’s contribution to India’s literary and spiritual heritage, CM Yogi said, “Gorakhpur’s soil is special because, for the past 100 years, Gita Press has been spreading the spiritual and cultural ideals of Sanatan Dharma across the world.”

He also remembered eminent authors Firaq Gorakhpuri, Munshi Premchand, and prof Vishwanath Tripathi, and paid tribute to Shriram Daras Mishra, who passed away in Delhi earlier in the day.

The nine-day festival, jointly organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) and DDU Gorakhpur University, will remain open till November 9, featuring more than 200 stalls offering a wide range of books. CM Yogi also distributed books to schoolchildren and interacted with them. He also honoured Anganwadi workers and winners of various competitions during the event.

Janta Darshan: Govt committed to solving public issues, says CM

Earlier in the morning, CM Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple auditorium, reaffirming his government’s commitment to resolving the problems of the common people. He emphasised that “no one will be subjected to injustice under this government.”

Yogi directed officials to act with sensitivity and urgency to ensure that every eligible individual receives the benefits of welfare schemes. “Strict action must be taken against those involved in illegal land grabbing and criminal activities. Justice should be ensured for all without any discrimination,” he said.

Around 200 people, including a large number of women, presented their grievances before the chief minister. He forwarded the petitions to the officials concerned, directing them to ensure prompt redressal.

Several attendees sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses. “No one’s treatment will stop due to lack of money,” the CM said.