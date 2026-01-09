Religious conversion case: After Vishakha panel report, KGMU recommends expulsion of doctor

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has recommended to the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) the expulsion of resident doctor Dr Rameezuddin Nayak alias Rameez Malik, 28, who is accused of sexually exploiting a woman colleague on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to undergo religious conversion, vice-chancellor professor Soniya Nityanand said on Friday. KGMU vice-chancellor professor Soniya Nityanand and others during a press conference on Friday. (HT)

The recommendation follows the findings of the university’s Vishakha Committee, which found the accused guilty of physical and mental exploitation of the complainant. KGMU authorities said further action would depend on the DGME, the government body overseeing medical education and training.

“Under no circumstances can Dr Rameez Malik remain a part of KGMU. He was suspended on December 22, 2025, and his entry into the campus has been completely barred since then. Based on the committee’s findings, we have recommended his expulsion,” Nityanand told reporters at a press conference at the university’s Brown Hall.

Nayak, a resident doctor pursuing MD in pathology at KGMU, has been accused of entering into a physical relationship with his colleague on the false promise of marriage and later forcing her to terminate her pregnancy. The victim has also alleged that he pressured her to convert to Islam for marriage despite already being married, according to police.

The case came to light after the woman resident doctor allegedly attempted suicide on December 17, 2025, by consuming an overdose of medication. She was admitted to the KGMU Trauma Centre in critical condition and discharged on December 19.

Her father subsequently lodged complaints on the Chief Minister’s Portal and before the State Women’s Commission. An FIR was registered at the Chowk police station under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage), Section 89 (causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent), Section 351(1) (criminal intimidation), and Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

A separate fact-finding committee has been constituted by KGMU to examine allegations related to unlawful religious conversion.

Addressing the press conference, Dr Monika Kohli, chairperson of the Vishakha Committee and head of the department of anaesthesia, said the accused appeared before the committee only once during the inquiry, during which he claimed the relationship was consensual and denied being married.

“After examining all evidence, including the statements of the victim, her father and available records, the committee unanimously found the accused guilty. The final report has been submitted to the vice-chancellor,” Kohli said.

She clarified that allegations of unlawful religious conversion were not examined by the Vishakha Committee as the victim did not raise them during that inquiry. However, the panel thoroughly investigated allegations of sexual harassment and mental trauma faced by the woman doctor.

Senior KGMU officials, including fact-finding committee chairperson Dr KK Singh and chief proctor Dr RAS Kushwaha, were present at the briefing.

University officials said the Vishakha Committee held its final meeting on the evening of December 5, during which attempts were made to contact the accused, but to no avail.