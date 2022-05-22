Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Removed from post, SP woman leader calls party ‘anti-Hindu, ‘anti-women’
lucknow news

Removed from post, SP woman leader calls party ‘anti-Hindu, ‘anti-women’

In a statement following her removal from the office, former SP Aligarh Mahila Sabha president Rubina Khanum described the Akhilesh Yadav-led party as “anti-Hindu, anti-women, and a party that indulges in appeasement politics”.
In mid-April, Rubina Khanum had created a controversy through her statement on loudspeaker in response to which the Aligarh police had filed an FIR at the Civil Lines police station. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Updated on May 22, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Former Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Aligarh Mahila Sabha president Rubina Khanum called the Akhilesh Yadav-led party “anti-Hindu, anti-women and a party that indulged in appeasement politics”, on her removal from the post. She said that though the party cited “indiscipline” as the reason behind her removal from the presidentship of Mahila Sabha, Aligarh, the real reason was her recent comment on the Gyanvapi mosque. Rubina Khanum, of late, had been hogging headlines over her controversial statements on the Hijab and loudspeaker rows in quick succession.

Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam Patel removed her from the post.

Rubina Khanum, in a video statement two days back, said: “I understand that the Hindu side is claiming that the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was a temple in ancient times and some ruler forcibly demolished the temple and built the mosque. If the claim is proven right, then our Muslim community, religious leaders, Ulemas should hand over the land to the Hindu claimants”.

Citing her removal from the post following the Gyanvapi statement, Rubina told newspersons that when she made statements related to the Muslim community, the party did not find indiscipline in it but when she made the Gyanvapi statement, the party thought that it was “indiscipline”. She threatened to quit the party, calling it “anti-Hindu and anti-women and a party that indulged in appeasement politics”.

RELATED STORIES

In mid-April, Rubina Khanum had created a controversy through her statement on loudspeaker in response to which the Aligarh police had filed an FIR at the Civil Lines police station.

Rubina Khanum had said, “Do not disturb Muslims. Do not interfere in our religion or else we (Muslim women) are not sitting wearing bangles. We in thousands will sit outside your temples and recite Quran on loudspeakers”. Her statement was allegedly in response to an announcement by some Hindu outfits that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques. During the peak of the Hijab row in February, Rubina had said: “Will chop off the arms of those who put hands on Hijab”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP