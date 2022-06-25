Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Renovation of Surya Kund project in Ayodhya to be expedited
lucknow news

Renovation of Surya Kund project in Ayodhya to be expedited

The historic Surya Kund is located at the 14 –kosi parikrama marg in Darshan Nagar, Ayodhya. For renovation of Surya Kund and other development work in Ayodhya, the Yogi Adityanath government has allocated an additional ₹140 crore in the budget 2022-23.
For the proposed road widening project in Ayodhya that will lead up to the Ram Janmabhoomi, the state government has proposed 300 crore. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: As the state government has set a deadline for completion of all projects in Ayodhya, the local administration in the temple town regularly reviews progress of ongoing work.

District magistrate of Ayodhya Nitish Kumar on Saturday carried out inspection of renovation work of Surya Kund. The historic kund is located at the 14 –kosi parikrama marg in Darshan Nagar, Ayodhya.

For renovation of Surya Kund and other development work in Ayodhya, the Yogi Adityanath government has allocated an additional 140 crore in the budget 2022-23.

During inspection, the district magistrate instructed officials to expedite the work and complete it within the stipulated time frame.

Thereafter, he also inspected the under-construction railway over bridge in Darshan Nagar.

It may be pointed out that for the proposed road widening project in Ayodhya that will lead up to the Ram Janmabhoomi, the state government has proposed 300 crore.

RELATED STORIES

Keeping in view the increase in footfall in Ayodhya after the Ram temple comes up, the state government has proposed 209. 70 crores for public facilities and multi-level parking.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP