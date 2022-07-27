Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Repair Kannauj solar plant inaugurated by Kalam, says Akhilesh
lucknow news

Repair Kannauj solar plant inaugurated by Kalam, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav made the appeal on the occasion of death anniversary of former President late APJ Abdul Kalam.
Former President late APJ Abdul Kalam had inaugurated the solar plant in Kannauj in 2015 when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister. (File photo)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 10:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday requested the Uttar Pradesh government to repair and re-energise the solar power plant inaugurated by former President late APJ Abdul Kalam in Kannauj in 2015.

Yadav was the chief minister then and his wife Dimple Yadav was the Kannauj MP.

The SP chief made the appeal on the occasion of the former President’s death anniversary.

“Today, remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary, I request the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh to repair and re-energise the solar plant which was built in Kannauj during the SP government in the state. The plant has closed down due to lack of repairs,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also tagged a news report that mentioned Kalam’s visit to Kannauj 20 days before his death on July 27, 2015, during which he inaugurated the solar plant in the presence of Yadav.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP