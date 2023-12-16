Repertwahr Fest: Heady mix of music, theatre & comedy marks Day 1

LUCKNOW Music, theatre and comedy lovers turned up in large numbers at the Fairydale Lawns of La Martinere College on the opening day of the three-day Repertwahr Festival on Friday. The aesthetically decorated venue provided a perfect ambience for the cultural extravaganza.

Music band Parvaaz performing on the opening day. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The evening concluded with a musical performance by Parvaaz Band feat Tajdar Junaid performing in front of music lovers. The band members comprising vocalist Khalid Ahmed, percussionist Fidel Dsouza, drummer Sachin Banandur and guitarist Bharath Kashyap mesmerised the audience with their popular numbers.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The cherry on the cake was the performance by Kolkata-based vocalist-musician Junaid known for ‘Writing With Fire’, which got nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category of the 94th Academy Awards (Oscars).

Prior to that, a play ‘Baaghi Albele’ was staged by a team helmed by actor-director Atul Kumar. Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujaral made the audience laugh to his Kanpuria and Lucknow-style gigs. He mingled with the audience and won the hearts of the audience with witty jokes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the literature segment, performances were given by Kena Shree, Gopal Datt and Nidhi Narwal.

“It was a great turnout for the first day, even though we have shifted our traditional venue from Sangeet Natak Akademi to this new setting. On days 2 and 3, we are expecting a larger audience,” said organisers Bhoopesh Rai and Priyanka Sarkar.

Day 2 will see musical performance by Ritviz, stand-up comedy by Bishwakalyan Rath, a play ‘Golden Jubilee’ directed by Saurabh Nayyar and performances by Nawab Midha, Namit-Khwab and Priya Malik in the literature segment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail