Rescued in Sitapur young tiger to meet mother in Gkp zoo

A young tiger will soon meet his mother after being separated for the past 19 days. The young tiger rescued from Sitapur district (Sourced)

“The sub-adult tiger, aged about 9-12 months, was rescued late on Wednesday night, 19 days after his mother was rescued also from Maholi in Sitapur district. We are sending the sub-adult tiger to Gorakhpur, where his mother was sent after being rescued,” said divisional forest officer, Sitapur, Naveen Khandelwal.

The rescue operation had been continuing in the Maholi range for over a month, ever since a farmer was killed on August 22. The forest department began search operations and brought in cages and baits, rescuing the tigress first and then the tiger. But two other members in the family were wandering, one of which has now been caught.

The tigress was trapped in a cage in Narni village under Maholi forest range and tranquilised on September 20. It was then taken to the Isliya forest area for primary assessment of her health and later shifted to Gorakhpur.

The feline struck terror in the region after it killed a 22-year-old farmer on August 22. It then killed several domestic animals. Teams from Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and Kartaniyaghat were deployed in Sitapur to conduct the rescue operation. The tigress, said to be over five years old, was said to have mothered two cubs. A total of five baits were used to catch her. However, she killed and ate four of them before being caught. The male tiger aged between 5-7 years was rescued on October 5.

Forest officials say search operations will continue until pugmarks do not appear for several days. Teams are still deployed in the area where the last member of the family can be possibly wandering.