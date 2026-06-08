A resident of Saraswati Apartments in Gomti Nagar Extension remained trapped inside a lift for nearly 20 minutes on Sunday after the elevator reportedly malfunctioned and its emergency alarm allegedly failed to work, raising concerns about lift safety and emergency preparedness in residential societies. The incident was confirmed by RK Singh, secretary of RWA of Saraswati Apartment.

Resident trapped in malfunctioning lift for 20 minutes in Lucknow apartment

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Singh said that the resident, Ranvijay Singh was returning home after walking his dog when the lift suddenly came to a halt between the second and third floors while he was travelling from the ground floor to the sixth floor. Despite repeatedly pressing the emergency alarm button, he received no response as the system allegedly failed to function.

Unable to get immediate assistance, Singh contacted his family members and security guards. However, he alleged that no security guard was present near the lift at the time of the incident. He then began banging on the lift door to draw attention. A passerby heard the noise and alerted his family as well as the apartment’s security staff.

Two security guards rushed to the spot and initiated rescue efforts. After nearly 20 minutes, they managed to open one of the lift doors and safely evacuated Singh from the elevator.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who have raised concerns over the maintenance and reliability of critical safety infrastructure within the apartment complex. Residents have demanded an immediate safety audit of all lifts, regular maintenance inspections, fully functional emergency alarm systems, and a round-the-clock emergency response mechanism to prevent similar incidents in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who have raised concerns over the maintenance and reliability of critical safety infrastructure within the apartment complex. Residents have demanded an immediate safety audit of all lifts, regular maintenance inspections, fully functional emergency alarm systems, and a round-the-clock emergency response mechanism to prevent similar incidents in the future. {{/usCountry}}

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