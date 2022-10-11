Residents allege official apathy after downpour clogs Lucknow roads

The relentless rains in the city on Sunday and Monday left the residents of housing societies fuming as many complained of water leaking from roofs, sewage-clogging and water-logging in their areas. They alleged that the civic authorities were apathetic to their problems.

The boundary walls of Sulabh Awas Yojana buildings on Kanpur Road and Kursi Road collapsed as a result of incessant rains on Monday morning, said resident welfare associations (RWA) of the two societies. “The most serious issue is of roof leakage; whenever it rains heavily for a few days water begins to drip from the ceilings. Most of the flats have this issue,” said Shashi Kant Shukla, the RWA secretary of the building on Kanpur Road.

Meanwhile, Sahara State at Jankipuram remained under rainwater. The residents blamed poor maintenance of sewage lines for water accumulation in the area. Some said the water even inundated the electric panel, which was then disconnected by LESA. “LESA has been requested to shift the electric panel. There is no power for hours,” said IS Misra, secretary of Sahara State.

Water seeping through the ceiling filled the entire basement of LDA’s Srishti Apartments on Kursi Road and Parijat Apartments at Gomti Nagar. After complaints, LDA official Navneet Sharma visited the building for an inspection, said Vivek Sharma, vice-president of Jan Kalyan Maha Samiti.

Near Omaxe Heights at Vibhuti Khand, two-wheelers or autorickshaws were able to ply on roads after water receded on Monday afternoon. While the Presidential Towers didn’t itself face any issues, the roads behind the building remained waterlogged, said estate manager Rakesh Awasthi.

Though water at most places receded soon after the rains stopped, parks at some places remained marshy and inaccessible. Residents of Parsvnath Planet complex near the Summit building said they faced power cuts thrice on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.