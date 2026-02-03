Residents write to CM, seek to halt LDA’s luxury housing project

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti (LJKM) has urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to stop the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) proposed 29-storey luxury housing project – Narmada Apartments – coming up adjacent Rapti Apartments on G-20 Road in Gomti Nagar extension. Residents urged the state government to restore the land as a green belt and develop it into an eco-park with playgrounds, open gyms and sports facilities. (File Photo)

In its letter to the CM, shared with HT, the Mahasamiti alleged that the project violates planning norms, threatens environmental safety and poses serious traffic and security risks.

In the representation, the residents accused the LDA of promoting a luxury housing project on land that was marked as a green belt in the initial master plan. LJKM president Uma Shankar Dubey said the land use was later changed and shown as a BSNL office site, a move residents described as “misleading and harmful to the interests of existing residents living in the area for years.”

Residents urged the state government to restore the land as a green belt and develop it into an eco-park with playgrounds, open gyms and sports facilities.

The opposition gains significance as the LDA recently entered the luxury housing segment. The authority opened bookings for Narmada Apartments in Sector 4 of Gomti Nagar Extension and Aishbagh Square Apartments on Mill Road, with flats priced between ₹1.4 crore and ₹2.8 crore, even as hundreds of its affordable housing units built over the last two decades remain unsold.

When HT questioned LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma on whether the LDA files a caveat petition while planning the construction of apartments under its schemes, Verma accepted that in very few cases a caveat petition is filed, but in this case it was filed.

Dubey said the proposed site is a highly constrained plot, surrounded on all four sides by Rapti Apartments, Indian Army land, G-20 Road and a slope road connecting the extension to G-20 Road. Residents strongly objected to the proposed main entrance near the G-20 Road ramp, warning that it could cause frequent traffic snarls and increase risk of accidents in an already busy corridor.

He also questioned the LDA’s move to file a caveat petition in the high court without taking the residents of Rapti Apartments into confidence. “In how many cases does the LDA file caveats, and why was it done specifically in this case?” he asked, calling the move arbitrary.

A senior LDA official revealed that the luxury apartments would be constructed only if the LDA receives a sufficient number of interested applicants; otherwise, the idea would be dropped. The official said this condition has also been approved in an LDA board meeting.

Dubey alleged fire safety violations, stating that high-rise buildings must have at least two independent entry and exit points in different directions. However, the layout plan reportedly shows both gates at a single location. Citizens also raised alarm over the layout not clearly marking the adjoining Army land, warning that the proposed gates could obstruct access to a sensitive defence area.

Environmental and security concerns dominate the residents’ objections. The site lies close to the Gomti river, making compliance with National Green Tribunal norms mandatory. The petitioners claimed that no transparent environmental impact assessment, flood risk analysis, drainage study, soil testing or public hearing has been conducted so far.

Highlighting daily-life concerns, residents said the site lies barely 50 metres from Rapti Apartments and about 100 metres from a school. A construction period of five to six years, they warned, would adversely affect the health and safety of residents.