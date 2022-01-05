Revision of electoral rolls in UP: Women outnumber men in getting names registered

Women have outnumbered men in getting their names registered on the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh (UP). As many as 28,86,988 (over 28.86 lakh) women got their names registered in comparison to 23,92,258 men (over 23.92 lakh) during the special summary revision of the voter list campaign organised by Election Commission of India (ECI) from November 1 to December 5, 2021.

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Kumar Shukla said, the enrolment of women in large numbers during revision of electoral rolls in UP has led to an improvement in the gender ratio of Uttar Pradesh by 11 points from 857 against 1000 male voters on November 1, 2021 to 868 on December 5. The voter awareness campaign has been launched to increase the participation of women in voting and increase the voting percentage in the state, he said.

The Election Commission on Wednesday released the voter list of Uttar Pradesh. The number of voters increased from 14.71 crore to 15.02 crore. There are over 8.04 crore male voters (8,04,52,736) and over 6.98 crore female voters (6,98,22,416). Besides, there are 8,853 third gender voters.

The names of over 52 lakh (52,80,882) new voters were included during the revision campaign. The electoral population ratio of UP recorded 1.31% increase from 61.21% to 62.52%, Shukla said.

During the revision of the electoral rolls, over 14.66 lakh (14,66,470) new young voters (18-19 years) were enrolled. The number of young voters in UP is over 19.89 lakh (19,89,902) of which over 10.62 lakh (10,62,410) are male, over 9.26 lakh (9,26,945) female and 547 third gender voters, he said.

The number of senior voters above 80 years is over 24 lakh (24,03,296) while the ECI conducted tagging of over 10.64 lakh (10,64,266) voters with disabilities during the revision of the electoral rolls. ECI removed the names of 21,40,278 voters, which included 10,00,050 deceased, 3,32,905 shifted and 7,94,029 whose names have been repeated in the voters list. The total number of polling stations in UP is 1,74,351, he said.

Shukla said the voter list will be put on display at the polling centres for a week. It will be also available on the website of the chief electoral officer and the district election officers for the voters to check their details. They will also get information about registration of their names in the voter list from the toll-free number 1950 launched by ECI or they can contact the booth level officer, he said.

If the name of an eligible person is missing from the electoral rolls, the person can get the name registered online through the ECI portal or offline with the booth level officer. The ECI is committed to ensuring that no eligible voter is deprived of the franchise rights, he said.

Shukla said during the revision of the electoral roll meetings, with the representatives of the political parties was held in the CEO’s office as well as with the district election officers in the 75 districts.

