Jayant to skip Oppn meet in Patna; RLD says he’s abroad

LUCKNOW Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary will skip the opposition leaders’ meeting in Patna on Friday due to a “pre-decided family programme”.

Chaudhary wrote to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar informing him that he won’t be able to make it to the meeting. The letter came amid speculations that unlike Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, the RLD chief wants the Congress on board in UP in the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

However, Chaudhary hoped the meeting will be an “important milestone in the path of opposition unity.”

RLD leaders denied any differences between the two allies (SP-RLD), saying that Jayant Chaudhary was not in a position to attend the meeting due to personal reason. They said he was abroad since June 16.

The letter that the RLD released on Thursday was dated June 12.

Chaudhary wrote: “The need of the hour is that like-minded opposition parties unite while dictatorial and communal powers have become a threat to democracy and societal harmony. After holding discussions on the country’s problems and challenges, the opposition can put forward a visionary and pragmatic approach in front of the people. Together, we can win the confidence of youth, women, farmers and deprived sections and bring about positive change in the country. I am confident that the meeting will be an important step towards opposition unity. I wish you all the best for succeeding in your objective.”

National coordinator of Team RLD (a wing of RLD), Anupam Mishra said: “The RLD stands united to strengthen opposition unity. Some agenda driven sections are spreading rumours and triggering speculations that the RLD has distanced itself from the opposition meeting, but it’s entirely false. Jayant Chaudhary ji is abroad for a pre-decided family engagement.”