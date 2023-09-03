U.P.: Multi-organ transplant centre on the anvil at RMLIMS in Lucknow

The Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) here will soon get a dedicated multi-organ transplant (kidney, liver and bone narrow) centre. “A proposal for the centre was sent to the state government on January 30, 2023 on the basis of which both financial and administrative clearance have been given,” said a press statement issued by the state government on Sunday.

All construction activities will be closely monitored by the institute’s director. (For Representation)

A total budget of ₹18.22 crore has been allocated for the project as the Yogi government has authorised the release of the first instalment of ₹4.55 crore for the construction of the centre.

“Around 25,000 liver transplants are needed but less than 2,000 are done annually in the country. The number of heart transplant is just over two dozen annually,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Once completed, the facility will not only benefit the residents of Lucknow but also individuals seeking medical treatment from other districts. RMLIMS is conducting kidney transplants and a dedicated centre will give further pace.

The released funds for the construction of the centre on the sixth and seventh floors of the main medical building also include the 18 percent GST amount. All construction activities will be closely monitored by the institute’s director in accordance with the state government’s regulations and action plan.

Apart from fund for Lohia institute, construction of 300-bed men’s hostel at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, Etawah, with an estimated cost of ₹28.28 crore has also been approved.

