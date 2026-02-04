Roll out OTS 2026 to clear pending housing allotment cases: CM Yogi

Allottees stuck in years-old disputes over residential and commercial properties may soon get relief as chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the housing department to launch a fresh One Time Settlement scheme (OTS-2026). Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducts a detailed review meeting of the housing and urban planning department, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)

During a departmental review meeting, the chief minister said, “Dues and disputed cases pending for years not only affect the progress of schemes but also cause unnecessary hardship to common citizens. The government’s objective is to put in place a mechanism that ensures swift, transparent and practical resolution for all stakeholders.”

Adityanath said pending payments or disputed allotments in any state scheme slow down the pace of development. The housing department should implement a solution-oriented system that ensures the department receives required revenue while providing relief to allottees, the official statement stated.

He said the scheme should be people-centric, offering clear and simple options to every genuine allottee.

During the meeting, officials informed that many cases were resolved under the OTS-2020 scheme implemented in 2020, but due to Covid-19, several allottees were unable to make the final payment. The department presented data providing a detailed account of all such defaulter cases in various residential and commercial complexes across the state.

The chief minister said the OTS-2026 scheme should be made more practical and beneficial. Appropriate concessions should be provided on dues for allottees opting for lump sum payment, while the facility of payment in instalments should also be made available.

He said that while finalising the provisions, it must be ensured that the core spirit of the scheme is to provide relief to the common man.

Adityanath added that every application should be disposed of by the department within the prescribed time limit. The implementation of the new scheme will provide relief to thousands of allottees and generate revenue for the department. The entire process should be online, transparent and user-friendly, enabling maximum participation and ease of access, the statement said.

Vaidehi Art Gallery in Ayodhya

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions for the establishment of the Vaidehi Art Gallery in Ayodhya, a press statement said.

During a meeting of the housing and urban planning department on Wednesday, the CM said Sita Maiya is an unparalleled source of inspiration for Indian culture, dignity and moral ideals, and it is the need of the hour to introduce the new generation to her character.

Sharing the conceptual vision of the art gallery, Adityanath said this state-of-the-art gallery should not merely be an art museum, but a vibrant cultural experience space that presents a modern reinterpretation of Sita Mata’s life, sacrifice, compassion, dignity, patience and strength through modern technology.

The CM said the core spirit of the Vaidehi Art Gallery should be such that visitors do not merely see the life message of Sita Mata but experience it, understand it and internalise it.

Interacting with the Ayodhya Development Authority, the chief minister said this project can be developed in Ayodhya near the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at the Vashishtha Building complex, where lakhs of devotees arrive daily. The development of this gallery will be an important phase in efforts to make Ayodhya emerge as a global cultural city, he added.