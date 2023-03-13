Rooftop restaurant in Lucknow to fetch revenue, add to Hazratganj glamour

A rooftop restaurant is likely to come up atop the Hazratganj multi-level parking.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation building (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has directed officials of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to start a rooftop restaurant there to generate revenue so that the parking can be maintained better.

Jacob conducted a surprise inspection of the multi-level parking in Hazratganj on Monday and directed the LMC officials to come out with a detailed plan about the rooftop restaurant.

Jacob said, “I have directed the officials to make the multi-level parking attractive and to operate a rooftop restaurant to increase revenue.”

Expressing unhappiness over the poor state of parking and stinking condition of the toilets, she directed the LMC officials to ensure that the work of cleaning, denting-painting, lighting and maintenance of the multilevel parking is done as a priority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the inspection, the divisional commissioner directed officials that there should be no encroachment in front of the multi-level parking. Also, entry and exit signboards should be installed at the gate for the movement of vehicles in the parking lot.

The divisional commissioner directed the officer concerned to re-check the fire alarm system and security cameras installed inside the parking lot. If any equipment is faulty, it should be repaired immediately, she said.

She made her displeasure known at only two lifts operational out of the eight installed there. She directed officials to repair the lifts and make all of them operational immediately.