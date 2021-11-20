Row over book: Rizvi slams Owaisi, says he should have read it first

Slamming All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi for lodging a First Information Report (FIR) against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through “objectionable” content in his book “Muhammad”, former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi said the Hyderabad MP (Owaisi) should have read the book before lodging the FIR.

“My book is about all truth and is based on hidden facts. Owaisi should have first gone through my book that is based on all facts before reacting,” Rizvi said in a video statement he released on Saturday morning.

“Through his party, Owaisi is trying to mislead Muslim youths and pushing them further towards terrorism. He is hatching a conspiracy against the non-Muslim community and is planning a bloodshed,” Rizvi alleged in his 34-second statement.

On Wednesday (November 17), Owaisi had lodged a complaint against Rizvi and his associates with Kamatipura police station in Hyderabad alleging that “the book written in Hindi uses ‘objectionable language’ against Prophet Muhammad”.

The case was registered against Rizvi and his associates under sections 153A (promoting enmity among people on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code based on Owaisi’s complaint.

Earlier on November 4, Rizvi released his book at Dasna Delvi temple at Ghaziabad in the presence of Hindutva leader Narsinghanand Saraswati. However, the issue snowballed on November 15 after Rizvi posted the cover page image and buy link of the book on his facebook wall with a note—‘You can easily download e-book Muhammad from here’. (With PTI Inputs)